Superhero Bits: The Uncertain Future Of Moon Knight, Bruce Campbell's Doctor Strange & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
A "Guardians of the Galaxy" announcement is incoming.
Bruce Campbell pulls one over on us for April Fool's Day.
"Loki" remains the champion of the MCU on Disney+.
The future of "Moon Knight" is somewhat uncertain.
We're getting a Guardians of the Galaxy announcement Monday
Monday. https://t.co/My4CDlgk3v— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2022
We're getting some "Guardians of the Galaxy" news on Monday. However, we need to pump the brakes just a bit, because this doesn't have anything to do with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Instead, this will be about the "Cosmic Rewind" attraction making its way to Walt Disney World later this year. There will probably be a trailer and/or some new details, perhaps a date for the attraction's opening. So be on the lookout.
Moon Knight comic cover Funko POP!
The folks at Funko have revealed a brand new POP! figure inspired by Marvel's "Moon Knight" series, which debuted earlier this week on Disney+. Specifically, this figure honor's the character's comic book roots with a cover from Marvel Comics featuring the hero on the packaging, in addition to the hero himself. The toy will be made available soon for $20. Those who are interested in pre-ordering can get all of the information at Funko's website by clicking here.
Loki is still the most-viewed MCU show on Disney+
Even though "Moon Knight" is the new kid in town, "Loki" is still the king of the hill in terms of the Marvel Disney+ shows. The Hollywood Reporter recently did a rundown of how the "Star Wars" and MCU shows have performed on the streaming service over the past couple of years. "Loki" has total viewership of 5.23 billion minutes, averaging 872 million minutes per episode, which is the best of any of the Marvel shows so far. However, "The Mandalorian" is still the best overall, with 8.33 billion minutes logged for season 2. We'll see how "Loki" season 2 performs when it comes back around.
Peacemaker's Bat-Mite gets a poster
Nobody asked for this. Literally no one. #BatMite pic.twitter.com/HJA4l1EFur— DC (@DCComics) April 1, 2022
One of the absolute best gags in all of "Peacemaker" season 1 was the confirmation that the obscure "Batman" character Bat-Mite does indeed exist within the framework of the DCEU. Thanks, James Gunn! Now, the folks at DC Comics are having a little fun with it, giving the little guy his very own poster in the style of marketing for Robert Pattinson's "The Batman," with the admittedly silly character bathed in very serious red and black. Just great stuff by the DC social media team here.
Steve Trevor is really dead, don't expect to see him in Wonder Woman 3
Chris Pine's Steve Trevor made a somewhat unlikely return to the DCEU in "Wonder Woman 1984," but it was comic book-y stuff that made his resurrection possible. However, the film did kill the handsome pilot once more ,and this time, it appears to be permanent. Speaking with USA Today recently, Pine said, "I think poor Steve is dead, but I wish them all the best on the third one." So don't expect to see him pop up again in "Wonder Woman 3" alongside Gal Gadot. RIP Steve.
These guys built a real, working Bat-Signal
The Bat-Signal is one of the most iconic bits of imagery from the "Batman" franchise and, as it always does, it recently appeared in "The Batman" to help call Robert Pattinson's version of the DC hero where he is needed. The folks at the Hacksmith YouTube channel recently decided to see if they could make the Bat-Signal for real and, despite their doubts, they totally pulled it off. The video is a little long, but there is a lot of detail on its creation, from beginning to end. It's worth a watch even for casual fans.
Oscar Issac doesn't have a long MCU contract beyond Moon Knight
In the early days of the MCU, much was made of the actors signing lengthy deals that included six movies or more. Those days appear to be long gone. As reported by Variety, Oscar Isaac does not have a contract with Marvel Studios that extends beyond "Moon Knight," which is being billed as a limited series. Speaking with the outlet, Isaac said the following:
"I had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we're going to focus on. This is the story. And if there's any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that's worth telling."
So if Marvel wants more from Marc Spector in the future, Isaac would have to be fully on board, and a deal would have to be worked out at the time, which is certainly interesting.
Bruce Campbell gets the last laugh on April Fool's Day (or does he?)
Yes, it is April Fool's Day, which means fans of big franchises will be fooled left and right by fake stories about stupid things that aren't actually happening. To that end, Bruce Campbell posted the above photo teasing his role in this summer's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which is directed by his friend and frequent collaborator Sam Raimi. As we can see, Campbell is done up like Doctor Strange here, which might lead some people to believe he is playing a variant of the character within the Marvel Multiverse. Unfortunately, this is more than likely just a prank, given that it was posted on April 1. But wouldn't the real prank be if we find out this is legit and posting it on April 1 threw us all off the scent? Perhaps that's wishful thinking at best.