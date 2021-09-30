Disney's Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride Will Open In 2022

The announcement of Cosmic Rewind's impending arrival was accompanied by some further details, shared by the Imagineers in the above photo, Tom Fitzgerald and Scot Drake. They shared details of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, which is still underway in construction, teasing a few fascinating details about what we can expect from Cosmic Rewind. The ride is a 360-degree roller coaster, and the Disney Parks Blog post goes out of its way to emphasize that it's family-friendly, an interesting detail to reconcile with the tease that it begins with a reverse launch (a first for Disney) and is going to be one of the longest enclosed roller coasters in the world.

Now, if you recall Universe of Energy, or its '90s-era replacement "Ellen's Energy Adventure" (which co-starred a pre-talk-show Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Nye, the late Alex Trebek, and Michael Richards of "Seinfeld", among others), then you may know that the earlier attraction was housed in a massive building and clocked in at 40 minutes. Cosmic Rewind will no doubt be shorter, but it's easy to imagine the attraction being pretty long just considering how big the space is. How family-friendly will this ride be, though? That's the question, seeing as the Marvel movies inspiring the attraction lean heavy on thrills, as does the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – Breakout! ride in Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort. Unlike the Galactic Starcruiser, we have to wait a bit longer to find out. But you know, Epcot's 40th anniversary is October 1 of next year. Maybe we should mark that down on the calendar for this ride too.