Gary Oldman Will Reunite With Christopher Nolan For One Scene In Oppenheimer

Nolan is both writing and directing "Oppenheimer," which adapts the Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction 2005 book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by author Kai Bird and the late historian Martin J. Sherwin. Oldman and Murphy — who played Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow, in all three of Nolan's Batman movies — are joined in the film's cast by a number of Nolan's other past collaborators, including the pair's "Dark Knight Rises" co-star Matthew Modine. Also on board: Matt Damon, who played a key supporting role in Nolan's sci-fi epic "Interstellar." The cast also features James D'Arcy and newly-minted Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh, who shared scenes with D'Arcy in Nolan's previous WWII film, "Dunkirk," and played the vicious, James Bond-style villain Andrei Sator in the filmmaker's sci-fi thriller "Tenet." And let's not forget David Dastmalchian, who got his big acting break portraying one of Joker's thugs in "The Dark Knight."

Strap in, though, we've only just begun to list off the actors set to appear in "Oppenheimer." The movie's cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Benny Safdie (of Safdie Brothers fame), and Josh Hartnett, as well as Alden Ehrenreich ("Solo: A Star Wars Story"), Dane DeHaan ("Chronicle"), Jack Quaid ("The Boys"), Matthias Schweighöfer ("Army of the Dead"), David Krumholtz ("10 Things I Hate About You"), and Josh Peck ("The Wackness"). And yes, there are, in fact, women in this film's cast (two of 'em, even!), with Emily Blunt playing J. Robert Oppenheimer's fellow scientist and partner-in-marriage, Katherine Oppenheimer, and Florence Pugh starring as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and physician who was romantically involved with Mr. Oppenheimer.

Is it an extremely white, mostly cis-male cast? Very much so. Does "Oppenheimer" sound intriguing? Also very much so! You can check it out for yourselves when it hits theaters on July 21, 2023.