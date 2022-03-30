Minions: The Rise Of Gru Trailer: Despicable Me Returns In Prequel Form

Certain moviegoers who perhaps don't have small children might roll their eyes at the idea of another one of these movies. Yet, it is always important to remember that not everything is for everyone. But in this case, there is a downright gigantic global audience for these movies, perhaps bigger than the average person may even realize.

"Despicable Me" was released in 2010 and became a solid hit for Universal and animated studio Illumination, taking in $543 million. But the series only gained steam from there, with both "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3" taking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. Make no mistake, this is one of the biggest franchises in the world right now and its continuation is good for the movie business when theaters could use every guaranteed hit to put meat in seats right now.

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" hits theaters on July 1, 2022.