Dolph Lundgren And Scott Adkins On Castle Falls, Aquaman 2, John Wick 4 & More [Interview]

So Dolph, if I can start with you, you've been acting for a long time and you've done tons and tons of movies, but you're quite a bit more discerning about what you direct. How do you decide what to take on as a starring vehicle versus directing something such as this?

Dolph Lundgren: Well, I've changed a lot over the years. I mean, I took a lot of action movies earlier when I was not really committing a hundred percent as an actor, or there was really no subtext. There was not much going on there dramatically. I was lucky about three or four years ago to start doing movies like "Aquaman" where I was playing a political figure kind of no action, and I had "Creed II." I had some films like that and I decided, well, I want to use that experience as a director and see if I can find my own style or whatever in the kind of movies I like to do. This script came along onto my desk and it was a two-hander, and I wanted to do something with Scott. So he was perfect for the lead, and I thought, "Yeah, let me give it a shot." Of course, it turned out to be much worse than I thought. We got shut down through COVID. Had to shoot the damn thing in 17 days, and eight months later in Alabama. It was a lot of difficulties, but on the whole, it was a satisfying experience, and I think I'll do more things in the future.

Scott, you are very much known as one of our modern leading action men. What was it like being on set with a guy like Dolph, not only acting alongside him, as he's done so much of this, but as a director? What was it like to sort of being able to work with someone in that capacity who's had all that experience?

Scott Adkins: Well, I've done a few films with Dolph before, so we knew each other quite well anyway. Being directed by him, it was a great experience. He let me collaborate very much with the action scenes, which I really appreciated that he truly trusted me to do that. As a director, we went so in-depth on the character to a level that I'd never really been with any other director. We spent hours and hours talking on Skype before we got to Alabama about the character's backstory and all the things like that. It was a really great experience and I really enjoyed it.

You had mentioned, I don't know the exact quote, but I know you had a smaller part in "Doctor Strange" which was one of my favorite superheroes of all time. You had mentioned something about maybe you should have held out for a bigger part in Marvel. At this stage in your career, what sort of things are you looking to do? It seems that you've indicated wanting to take a bit of a different leap.

Adkins: There's many things that I can wish for that maybe Hollywood might give to me. But you can't really wait for those things to happen, right? You got to sort of create your own destiny. So, that's what I'm doing. I'm creative projects for myself. Currently shooting "Accident Man 2," which I've written and [I'm] producing. I'm trying to develop projects that are interesting to me, more character [driven] sort of character action pieces. Hopefully, I can do some bigger movies as well and get an opportunity to play — well, I think my Marvel card is done, but you know, maybe DC or something. But I would like to hold out for a better part, I should say.

Well, I mean, with the Marvel thing, like Gemma Chan had a small part in "Captain Marvel" and she just led "Eternals." There's no reason you couldn't do the same thing with your character as far as I'm concerned.

Adkins: Well, there you go then. Cool. I'm waiting. [laughs]