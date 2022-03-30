Oscar Winner Kenneth Branagh's Poirot Explained In Death On The Nile Bonus Feature Clip [Exclusive]

Bonus features for the new release of "Death on the Nile" include:

Featurettes

• Death on the Nile: Novel to Film – Explore the new vision for Agatha Christie's classic novel "Death on the Nile," and how Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green collaborated with Christie's estate to bring a new twist to this story of love and murder.

• Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder – The story behind the book connects with Christie's own love of travel, and especially Egypt and its secrets. Her legacy continues through her family and new generations of filmmakers and actors, all at once contributing to the immortality of her novels.

• Design on the Nile – The setting, the costumes, the photography, all contribute to the Agatha Christie touch. We take a fun tour of this "ship of suspects" and learn details about the overall look and design of everything from the characters to the environment.

• Branagh/Poirot – Kenneth Branagh is a one-of-a-kind artist who can switch hats with exceptional skill, playing Poirot one moment and directing the next. This piece pays tribute to Branagh's ability to stay connected to his cast and creative team through it all.

Deleted Scenes

• The Market

• Poirot's Cabin

• Rosalie and Bouc Outside Temple

• Windlesham Jogging

• Poirot Discusses Case

• Poirot and Bouc Approach Jackie

• Confronting Bouc and the Otterbournes

• Poirot Orders Books

Here is the film's official synopsis:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's (Kenneth Branagh) spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple's honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie's novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.

The film is available now to own on Digital retailers such as Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango, and Apple, and it will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD on April 5, 2022.