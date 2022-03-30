Oscar Winner Kenneth Branagh's Poirot Explained In Death On The Nile Bonus Feature Clip [Exclusive]
After seven Oscar nominations since his splashy debut in 1990's "Henry V," Kenneth Branagh finally took home his first Academy Award for the screenplay for "Belfast" this past Sunday. Lest you forget, the brilliantly talented multi-hyphenate has another movie arriving on home video this week: The star-studded sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express," titled "Death on the Nile." The film, based on the famed Agatha Christie mystery yarn, opened in theaters only last month and did a respectable $134 million worldwide, and there's also a third movie starring Branagh as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot currently in the planning stages at 20th Century Studios.
The folks at Disney were kind enough to provide /Film with an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the "Death on the Nile" bonus features, in which the crew expounds on the mindset of Branagh's Poirot. Check out the clip below.
Exclusive Death on the Nile behind-the-scenes clip
Bonus features for the new release of "Death on the Nile" include:
Featurettes
• Death on the Nile: Novel to Film – Explore the new vision for Agatha Christie's classic novel "Death on the Nile," and how Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green collaborated with Christie's estate to bring a new twist to this story of love and murder.
• Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder – The story behind the book connects with Christie's own love of travel, and especially Egypt and its secrets. Her legacy continues through her family and new generations of filmmakers and actors, all at once contributing to the immortality of her novels.
• Design on the Nile – The setting, the costumes, the photography, all contribute to the Agatha Christie touch. We take a fun tour of this "ship of suspects" and learn details about the overall look and design of everything from the characters to the environment.
• Branagh/Poirot – Kenneth Branagh is a one-of-a-kind artist who can switch hats with exceptional skill, playing Poirot one moment and directing the next. This piece pays tribute to Branagh's ability to stay connected to his cast and creative team through it all.
Deleted Scenes
• The Market
• Poirot's Cabin
• Rosalie and Bouc Outside Temple
• Windlesham Jogging
• Poirot Discusses Case
• Poirot and Bouc Approach Jackie
• Confronting Bouc and the Otterbournes
• Poirot Orders Books
Here is the film's official synopsis:
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's (Kenneth Branagh) spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple's honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie's novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.
The film is available now to own on Digital retailers such as Prime Video, Vudu/Fandango, and Apple, and it will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD on April 5, 2022.