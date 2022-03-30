Best Picture Winner CODA Is Heading Back To Theaters

This theatrical return makes every bit of sense in the world. While the film did see a release in theaters ahead of its awards season run, it was more to qualify for awards than anything else. It has largely been viewed at home by subscribers on Apple TV+. But following the big win, there will surely be renewed interest, and it stands to potentially draw some crowds this weekend, especially for those who don't have an Apple TV+ subscription. Plus, t could work as a nice bit of counter-programming to "Morbius," the weekend's big new release.

Apple purchased "CODA" for $25 million following its debut at Sundance last year, and the acquisition proved to be a brilliant one. They managed to beat Netflix at winning a Best Picture Oscar, which is truly remarkable given that Apple TV+ has only been around a little more than two years. Aside from Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor, the movie also took home Best Adapted Screenplay, with director Sian Heder walking away with that prize as well.

Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, and Kevin Chapman also star in "CODA," which is streaming now on Apple TV+ and available for digital rental at home for those who still want to enjoy the movie from their couch. Here's the official synopsis: