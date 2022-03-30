House Of The Dragon Release Date Revealed As New Images Tease Fire And Blood

Are you ready to return to Westeros? HBO sure hopes so, as they've poured unfathomable amounts of resources into multiple prospective "Game of Thrones" spin-off/prequel shows, all in an effort to keep the wildly popular (and always controversial) franchise moving right along. First on the docket will be "House of the Dragon," a new story set hundreds of years before the events of the original series and revolving around the fearsome Targaryen family (from which Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen would eventually descend) as they establish their sprawling, dragon-powered dynasty. As with "Game of Thrones," "House of the Dragons" is similarly based on material from author George R.R. Martin's prolific (and notoriously procrastinating) mind, this time taking its cues from his "Fire & Blood" series that recounts the history of the continent of Westeros.

Today brings us a whole swath of new images, a poster, and, most importantly, a release date for the new HBO drama series. Only a few years removed from the spectacularly divisive final season of "Game of Thrones," has enough time passed for audiences to feel the need to devote untold amounts of hours to yet another dark, brutal fantasy series — especially when another big rival for attention, Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set to arrive later this year and battle for genre supremacy? Who knows! But the premise, cast, and production value that HBO has invested in this new production surely speak for themselves. Check out all the details below!