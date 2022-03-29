Oscar Isaac Is Having An Identity Crisis In The Latest Moon Knight Spot

Marvel fans, it's that time again. Forget sleep, because "Moon Knight" will air in the middle of the night tonight (well, technically, early morning) for American viewers, and similarly inconvenient times in other places. Don't get me wrong. I am always happy to watch Oscar Isaac in anything he does. I'm particularly thrilled to watch Marvel take another lesser-known character from the comics and make them a superstar. I just wish it wasn't in the wee hours, appropriate though it seems for a character with this name.

Today Marvel has put out a new spot called "Welcome the Knight," which gives us a look at the identity crisis of one Steven Grant, a mild-mannered museum shop employee played by Isaac. I've seen the first four episodes, and I'm so excited to finally be able to talk about how much fun this series is. In the spot, Steven is sitting in a restaurant, wondering what day it is. Then we see him lock himself into ankle restraints to prevent him from getting out of bed while sleeping. A sleep disorder? Nope. Steven has dissociative identity disorder, and another version of himself, Marc Spector, has a very different life while Steven dreams.

What we're seeing in this clip is that the life Marc is leading at night is bleeding into Steven's and that Marc is better able to defend himself. He wants to take over their shared body when dangers threaten, but he doesn't really want to reveal who he is to Steven. There is yet another voice in that human though. It's the voice of Khonshu, the Egyptian God of the Moon (voice of F. Murray Abraham) who can grant powers to the body he inhabits, and sends that body to do some jobs for him.