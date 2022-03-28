Moon Knight Has Surprisingly Little Connective Tissue To The MCU, By Design

One thing fans love about superhero comics and the movies inspired by them is their inter-connectivity, creating entire vast universes where each individual story has an impact on the others. Ensuring continuity and overlapping story-lines allows for big team-ups and events like "Avengers: Endgame," but it also can lead to some limitations on creativity. After all, if you're creating a story that exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're beholden to the rules and tone of that universe, which could be a real challenge for something like the upcoming Disney+ series, "Moon Knight." "Moon Knight" is one of Marvel's weirder comics, after all, and from trailers alone it looks to be much darker and more adult than anything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so ties to other franchises could be a hindrance.

Thankfully, the folks behind the scenes at Marvel seem to be willing to let "Moon Knight" stand apart from its Marvel brethren, and executive producer Grant Curtis told /Film that it was a liberating experience that led to a more personal narrative for Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector.