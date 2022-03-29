The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Shang-Chi, Encanto Scene Breakdown & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, the VFX artists at Corridor Crew react to the work done on "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," as well as deepfakes, and more. Plus, the writer/directors of Disney's "Encanto" break down how they developed one of the film's most emotionally resonant scenes. And finally, Sonic the Hedgehog shows off his speed and chili dog-eating skills in a new featurette for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."