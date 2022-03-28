Infinite Storm Star Naomi Watts And Director Małgorzata Szumowska On Shooting In The Wilds Of Slovenia [Interview]

The movie does an amazing job of depicting the selfless dedication of search and rescue workers like Pam. What was the most difficult aspect of getting that right on screen?

Watts: I wanted to know everything that happens before getting on that mountain, while on the mountain, after the mountain. I had multiple conversations with Pam — thankfully she made herself very accessible. She sent me a nice long video of how she packed her backpack. Now, I know I wasn't carrying that exact backpack all the time because, you know, I'm an actor and I don't have half the strength that Pam has. I also have a back injury, and we weren't dealing with the same elements exactly that she saw all the time. Wonderful cheats were taking place all the time, but it was important for me to know. I spent hours learning how to pack a backpack just for that crisis that may take place. So I learned lots about how to manage things off the screen and on the screen. It was it was incredibly helpful, too, because when you take on these stories of real life people and you want to honor their stories, usually it's a big story that took place in the worst times and they've endured a level of suffering. The least you can do is portray it in the most authentic way.

When you were shooting in the wilds of Slovenia, were you able to put yourself in Pam's snow-covered shoes?

Watts: Yeah, both literally and figuratively. It was important to try and really understand who that person was, at least for a portion of time. And yeah, we had some conditions that were pretty treacherous at times. We had a high-level electrical storm where we had to evacuate the mountain and it wasn't that easy to get down. The chairlift was not available because we had a power cut, and we thought we might have to spend the night there, so that was a little scary. Sometimes we were walking through — just to get to the point where we wanted to get that beautiful shot — waist-deep snow, and there were definitely moments that I have certainly never experienced in my lifetime before.