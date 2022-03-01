Infinite Storm Trailer: Naomi Watts Battles A Blizzard With A Complete Stranger

Caught in a blizzard with a stranger almost sounds like the perfect plot for a slapstick romantic comedy, but unfortunately for the characters at the center of "Infinite Storm," their windy adventures are neither light nor quirky. Instead, it errs on the side of life-changing near-death experiences — not a bad scenario for making a new connection, but certainly not ideal.

Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts and Billy Howle are the stars of this rescue thriller, which promises more than a few death-defying feats as an experienced climber (Watts) tries to keep herself and a stranded stranger (Howle) from being swallowed by the storm.

"Infinite Storm" is a stacked project, produced by Naomi Watts herself, featuring acclaimed (and also Oscar-nominated) actress Sophie Okonedo and helmed by Małgorzata Szumowska, the celebrated Polish director behind 2013's "In The Name Of" and 2015's "Body." The film also stars Denis O'Hare and Parker Sawyers. You can check out the first trailer below!