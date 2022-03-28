The Steven Spielberg Blackhawk Movie Is Still In The Works, Will Cost $200 Million

With movies like "The Batman," DC Films has begun to move away from the shared-universe model of Marvel and into the realm of more standalone stories. Koepp also addressed whether "Blackhawk" would be set in the same universe as films like "Wonder Woman" and "Aquaman." He said:

"It would be hard because it's 1941 or 1940, actually. So it would be a little tricky. As we were developing the script, we said 'Hey, let's make one great movie. It's 1940, that's the way it is.' And if it works out and in the future they decide they want to unite anybody, I'm sure time travel will not be a problem. Because comic books have a great way of figuring that stuff out. 'We need Wonder Woman to be there!' Fine. Well, then she can, because of the 'Prometheus Portal'. I'm like 'what's the Prometheus Portal.' 'You don't know about the Prometheus Portal?'"

The first Wonder Woman movie was set during World War I, and she's still kicking around, so the logistics of how "Blackhawk" might fit in with other DC characters at some indeterminate point later is probably the least of anyone's worries.

Like any in-demand filmmaker, Spielberg always has numerous projects in various stages of development that he is juggling. Koepp's comments come from the perspective of a screenwriter who has worked with Spielberg on "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," "War of the Worlds," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Their track record together is somewhat hit-or-miss, and Spielberg himself has even acknowledged that "The Lost World" was "an inferior movie to the one before."

While it might be neat to see Spielberg direct a film like "Blackhawk," Koepp's comments also leave it open that he could simply produce the project. At this point, that might be a more likely scenario given the other projects Spielberg is developing. But you never know, any one of those projects could fall through at any time, and maybe in a few years, we'll be talking Steven Spielberg's contribution to the DC Universe.