The Morning Watch: Creating Spider-Man's Digital Double, Luca Scene Breakdown & More

In this edition, Vox goes in depth to talk about CGI superhero stunt doubles and break down why digitally replacing the fabric of their supersuits is easier than trying to replicate skin. Plus, "Luca" director Enrico Casarosa dissects a scene from the Academy Award-nominated animated feature from Pixar. And finally, Andrew Garfield joins Netflix to take us on a journey back to 1990s New York City for a behind-the-scenes look at "Tick, Tick...BOOM!"