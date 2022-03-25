Mayans MC Season 4 Teaser: The Sons Of Anarchy Are On Their Way

"Mayans M.C." is set after the events of "Sons of Anarchy," but that doesn't mean the Sons of Anarchy have completely disappeared. Chibs (Tommy Flannagan) and Lincoln (Ray McKinnon) have both featured previously on the series, so it's possible we'll see some more Sons in the coming war between the gangs. Most of the regular series cast will be back, including Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Michael Irby, Frankie Loyal, Carla Baratta, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, Emilio River, and Sarah Bolger.

Here's the official synopsis:

Mayans M.C. is a drama series from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, and is the next chapter in the Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, EZ Reyes is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he once was the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp. Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The teaser shows members of the Mayans and the Sons of Anarchy facing off on a field of red, charging towards one another on their bikes like cavalry on some ancient battlefield. It will be interesting to see how this season is handled given that series co-creator Kurt Sutter was fired from his executive producer position in 2019, and the Sons were the creation that put him on the map. Thankfully, remaining showrunner Elgin James has three seasons under his belt already, plus his work on BBC One's "The Outlaw." "Mayans M.C." is in good hands, though that doesn't guarantee any kind of happiness for the characters. The worlds of "Mayans M.C." and "Sons of Anarchy" are about to come together in a huge and potentially violent way, and it should make for some truly tense television.

Season 4 of "Mayans M.C." premieres April 19, 2022, on FX, and streams the next day on Hulu.