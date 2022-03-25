Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Brought Back Darth Vader For A Good Reason

Darth Vader has been a gigantic part of the "Star Wars" franchise ever since the opening minutes of the first movie in 1977. So fans might have some feelings about the fact that he is once again going to be at the very center of a new project in a galaxy far, far away, with the villain returning in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show later this year. That said, director Deborah Chow assures fans that they had a very good reason to bring Hayden Christensen back as the Sith Lord to square off against his former master Obi-Wan, played again by Ewan McGregor.

Chow recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming show, which is set to debut on Disney+ in May. During the conversation, she was asked about how they arrived at the decision to bring Darth Vader back for the show, marking the first time McGregor and Christensen have been on screen together since "Revenge of the Sith." Here's what Chow had to say about it: