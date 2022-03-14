The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Was Originally Going To Feature Darth Maul

It remains to be seen what the verdict will be on the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series but it turns out that the "Star Wars" show could have been radically different than what ultimately came to be. As we know, Hayden Christensen is set to return as Darth Vader in May on the Disney+ series. However, an earlier version of Ewan McGregor's long-awaited return to a galaxy far, far away would have seen none other than Darth Maul as one of the main villains.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the previous version of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" that was scrapped ahead of production would have seen Maul as one of the primary villains, making for a reunion between McGregor's Obi-Wan and the Sith lord he cut in half in "The Phantom Menace." What's more, it's said that Ray Park, who played the part in "Episode I" in addition to his brief part in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," was also said to be returning and had been deep in prep for the part.

Things get a bit murky from here, as it's said that Park was actually on set for pre-production and was involved in stunt training. A source said some footage of Park was shot, though another says it may have just been test footage. It is not believed that Maul will appear in the new version of the show, which was written by Joby Harold with input by the show's director, Deborah Chow, who directed several episodes of "The Mandalorian" as well. It is also worth pointing out that an anonymous Lucasfilm source denied that Maul was ever involved in the show.