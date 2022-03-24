Cal Kestis' Lightsaber Hilt Is The Latest To Get The Legacy Treatment

Starting March 25, 2022, Cal's lightsaber will be available at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, and to celebrate the occasion, Disney shared a picture of Cal's actor Cameron Monaghan wielding the lightsaber. Monaghan played the character using motion capture, which allowed the game to replicate his likeness rather accurately.

Disney Parks

If you purchase the lightsaber at Galaxy's Edge, you will also get a dual lightsaber adapter, which allows you to purchase a second hilt and recreate the full double-bladed design of Master Jaro Tapal. Luckily, acquiring the second hilt will only cost you money, and doesn't require you to solve a dozen intricate puzzles and fight a swarm of Stormtroopers.

Cal's lightsaber joins the legacy lightsaber line at Dok Ondar's which also includes Luke's iconic lightsaber which was later used by Rey in "The Force Awakens," Leia's lightsaber from "The Rise of Skywalker," Ahsoka Tano's lightsabers from "The Clone Wars," as well as Count Dooku's and more.

Disney Parks

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" is set right after Order 66 and follows Cal Kestis as he trains to become a Jedi and becomes a target of the Empire and its Inquisitors. Along the way, you also meet another Jedi survivor, and together you try to keep a Jedi holocron with a list of Force-sensitive children hidden from the Empire and Darth Vader. The game was a big success and a sequel was announced earlier this year by studio Respawn.

Outside the games, the Inquisitors are the latest "Star Wars" characters to make the jump to live-action, as they are set to be the main antagonists of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" show. Now, the addition of Cal's lightsaber to the legacy line is the latest in a series of hints that could potentially be teasing a live-action crossover between the Disney+ shows and "Jedi: Fallen Order."