David Spade Returns To Stand-Up With Netflix Special Nothing Personal

David Spade first entered the world of stand-up comedy while attending college at Arizona State University. Spade, finding he was making a decent living with stand-up, dropped out of college and took his comedy on the road. He would eventually be "discovered" by a talent scout at the Improv in Hollywood, CA, and subsequently cast as a giggling skateboard punk in director Jim Drake's immortal classic "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol." He was in his early 20s.

From there, Spade went on to appear in a long string of hit comedy films — some of them critically lauded, some not — like "PCU," "Black Sheep," and "Lost & Found," which he co-wrote. Spade would also play the title characters in "Joe Dirt," "Dick Roberts: Former Child Star," and "The Emperor's New Groove." Many of his films have been made under the auspices of Happy Madison productions, Adam Sandler's production company. His most recent live-action outing was 2020's "The Wrong Missy" for Netflix (reportedly one of the service's most popular films ever), and his most recent voice acting credit was in "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" in which he played Griffin, the Invisible Man. He also hosted his own late-night talk show, "Lights Out with David Spade," and he currently hosts "Bachelor in Paradise."

David Spade has not appeared in a stand-up special for eight years, his last one being 2014's "My Fake Problems" for Comedy Central. Netflix announced today that Spade, 57, will be appearing in a new special, called "Nothing Personal," which will premiere on the streaming service on April 26, 2022.