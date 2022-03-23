STX Places Rights To Chris Pine Thriller The Contractor In Bankruptcy

Here's something you don't see every day. The grand reunion between actors Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who last shared the screen together in 2016's brilliant "Hell or High Water" (along with "The Finest Hours," which also released that year), has hit something of a snag only a little over a week before its release in the United States. Stick with me here, fellow film fans who aren't all that business-minded, because this might get a little technical.

THR reports that "The Contractor" has found itself in a bit of a mess — though one that's not of its own making in the least. STX Entertainment, the studio behind the film and one that's currently right in the middle of separating itself from a 2020 merger with the Eros International production and distribution company, has placed an indirect subsidiary company that currently holds the rights to the Chris Pine-starring vehicle into chapter 11. That, of course, means that it has filed for bankruptcy.

But before anyone feels even slightly tempted to sensationalize this news, the report is quick to note that this decision was made specifically to "protect the value of the action thriller for the company's shareholders" ahead of Eros' impending deal to sell STX to The Najafi Companies. Additionally, according to Deadline, a company spokesperson released a statement, saying:

"This filing, like our previous filing on 'Greenland 2,' is surgical and strategic as we protect our rights while we work towards our closing for strategic alternatives for our company.

Migration is the entity that now owns the global distribution rights in 'The Contractor.' We determined that it was necessary to seek bankruptcy relief to protect the value of that entity for all of our stakeholders."