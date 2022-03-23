The Morning Watch: Making Of Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX, Nicolas Cage Replies To Fans Online & More

Next, veteran actor Nicolas Cage Nicolas Cage isn't on any social media because, as he states in this video from GQ, it's antithetical to his beliefs, but he did take some time out to answer various fan questions from around the internet. He even visits the subreddit "One True God," which is devoted entirely to all that is Nicolas Cage. There are a number of fun factoids, like the tidbit that Cage was apparently supposed to be in "Dumb & Dumber" with Jim Carrey, but he wanted to do "Leaving Las Vegas" instead.

Cage also confirms the Wikipedia claim that he wanted to audition for his uncle Francis Ford Coppola and goes on at length about exploring imagination as a form of shamanism. The actor also visits YouTube and reminisces about playing Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and explains that while it would have been fun to play famed "Tiger King" subject Joe Exotic, he has nothing in common with the disgraced big cat handler.

Finally, when asked about memes with him in them, he has the best (and most Nicolas Cage) answer ever: "What am I gonna do about it? It's there."