Dolly Parton To Star In Film Adaptation Of Her Novel Run, Rose, Run, Produced By Reese Witherspoon

Hooray for Dollywood! Not the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, but the actress and country music superstar it's named after, Dolly Parton, who is her own Hollywood-like institution in and of herself. Reese Witherspoon is set to produce a film adaptation of Parton's new novel, "Run, Rose, Run," which hit bookstores this month and has already topped The New York Times bestseller list. Witherspoon is behind the adaptation through her production company, Hello Sunshine, and Parton will play an unspecified role in the film, according to Variety.

"Run, Rose, Run," per the book's publisher, Little, Brown and Company, is "a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive." Parton also has a new album out now of 12 original songs that she recorded as a companion piece and tie-in with the novel. She co-authored "Run, Rose, Run" with James Patterson, the creator of the Alex Cross series, which spawned the film adaptations, "Kiss the Girls" and "Along Came a Spider," starring Morgan Freeman, and, more recently, "Alex Cross," starring Tyler Perry.

The latter of those films came out in 2012, when Parton co-starred with Queen Latifah in "Joyful Noise" and cameoed in "Hollywood to Dollywood." Since then, her feature filmography has mostly gone quiet, though she did host the 2019 anthology series, "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings," and star in the 2020 Netflix musical, "Christmas on the Square."