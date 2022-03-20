Ted Lasso Stars Reunite For Sketch To Support British Charity Comic Relief
Some say that laughter is the best medicine. That's why when prolific screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Lenny Henry set out to heal the world of poverty and famine, they founded the British charity Comic Relief to help people around the globe by raising money with laughs. The highlight of the charity's efforts is Red Nose Day, an annual telethon featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment performing musical numbers or participating in skits.
For example, Curtis reunited the cast of his beloved Christmas rom com "Love Actually" for a mini-sequel that catches up with the characters played by Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson. When Red Nose Day crossed the pond to America in 2015, Anna Kendrick stepped into Harrison Ford's shoes for her own remake of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" for the occasion. And of course, one to the all time best Red Nose Day sketches saw "Doctor Who" star David Tennant sparring with his co-star Catherine Tate as she resurrected Lauren Cooper, one of the most popular characters from award-winning sketch show "The Catherine Tate Show."
This year, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of AFC Richmond weren't "bovvered" when they took a break from filming the third season of "Ted Lasso" to participate in one of the biggest annual events on British TV.
Something called "living art"
In their submission for the yearly charity broadcast, the team at Bill Lawrence's acclaimed Apple TV+ series shared all the ways that they were looking to raise money for Comic Relief. Brett Goldstein's stoic Roy Kent unknowingly participated in a day of sponsored silence. Because he didn't think it through, the eccentric Coach Beard decided to hula hoop for 24 hours straight. The players of Richmond's beloved football club recreated famous paintings using their bodies. And as for Ted, the inspirational coach decided to work on his ball handling skills (albeit with a little help from modern technology).
Clocking in at just under two minutes, the skit was filled with classic "Ted Lasso" moments and well-laid jokes. Not only is it a nice way for fans to hold themselves over until the new season drops, but it's great to see the cast and crew participate in an event being held for such a great cause. According to the BBC, Comic Relief raised £42,790,147 for good causes in the UK and around the world with this year's broadcast. With numbers like that, I feel like we fell out of the lucky tree, hit every branch on the way down, and ended up in a pool of cash and Sour Patch Kids because that's sure to help a lot of people.
"Ted Lasso" season 3 is currently filming, and is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ later in 2022.