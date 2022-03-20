Ted Lasso Stars Reunite For Sketch To Support British Charity Comic Relief

Some say that laughter is the best medicine. That's why when prolific screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Lenny Henry set out to heal the world of poverty and famine, they founded the British charity Comic Relief to help people around the globe by raising money with laughs. The highlight of the charity's efforts is Red Nose Day, an annual telethon featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment performing musical numbers or participating in skits.

For example, Curtis reunited the cast of his beloved Christmas rom com "Love Actually" for a mini-sequel that catches up with the characters played by Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson. When Red Nose Day crossed the pond to America in 2015, Anna Kendrick stepped into Harrison Ford's shoes for her own remake of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" for the occasion. And of course, one to the all time best Red Nose Day sketches saw "Doctor Who" star David Tennant sparring with his co-star Catherine Tate as she resurrected Lauren Cooper, one of the most popular characters from award-winning sketch show "The Catherine Tate Show."

This year, Jason Sudeikis and the rest of AFC Richmond weren't "bovvered" when they took a break from filming the third season of "Ted Lasso" to participate in one of the biggest annual events on British TV.