Anatomy Of A Scandal Trailer: The International Bestseller Comes To Life At Netflix

The trailer looks appropriately intense, following Sophie and lead prosecutor/barrister Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery), who will do whatever it takes to see the proper execution of justice. One woman is convinced that James is innocent, while the other is convinced that he's guilty, and they will both have to fight in their own way to see the truth come to light. The trailer features a fun cover of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' "Heads Will Roll," with some extra percussion and a sped-up, repeated chorus to emphasize just how much Woodcroft wants her suspect's head on a platter.

The series was co-created by "Big Little Lies" showrunner David E. Kelley and "House of Cards" executive producer Melissa James Gibson. Both of them have plenty of experience with complex thrillers, and the courtroom drama of "Anatomy of a Scandal" should be expertly crafted. Friend looks appropriately smarmy and sleazy as a cheating husband who has some issues with consent, and Miller is the perfect beautiful blonde housewife. They're the kind of family you just expect to have skeletons in the closet because no one gets to be that good-looking and rich without having some dirty secrets.

Quite a few shows and movies have tackled the #MeToo movement, in which women across the world in a variety of career fields revealed that they were survivors of sexual assault. Some have sensationalized these events in exceptionally poor taste, so here's hoping that "Anatomy of a Scandal" keeps survivors in mind and doesn't turn another story of sexual assault into a spectacle.

"Anatomy of a Scandal" premieres on Netflix on April 15, 2022.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).