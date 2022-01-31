Anatomy Of A Scandal First Look: The Creator Of Big Little Lies Makes A Courtroom Thriller For Netflix

Other photos show James and Sophie being hounded by press as they exit a car, and one even shows James on the stand in court. So what exactly is this scandal at the heart of the series? Kelley and Gibson's statement about the show hypes it up as follows: "Sex. Power. Privilege. Based on Sarah's addictive book, the show tackles entitlement, truth and the boundaries of consent." So it sounds like this is a #MeToo era story, in which one of the main characters ends up in trouble for crossing a professional or legal boundary.

Kelley's most-lauded recent work is the addictive, powerful Monterey-set series "Big Little Lies." But he's also been behind some lackluster adaptations recently–like "The Undoing" and "Nine Perfect Strangers," two Nicole Kidman-led projects that ultimately veered into melodrama territory. All of these crime dramas interrogate wealth and privilege, though some do a better job than others. Notably, though, none of these projects have been with Netflix. It'll be interesting to see if a different network (and a setting in a different country, for that matter) brings out a new flavor of Kelley drama.

"Anatomy of a Scandal" premieres on Netflix on April 15.