Superhero Bits: Jared Leto Hasn't Given Up On Joker, Rhodey Is Back For Marvel's Secret Invasion & More

This week brought with it the first trailer for the upcoming "Ms. Marvel" series, which stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. As the footage confirmed, her powers are going to be changed in the show, and now the show's official synopsis backs that up as well. While the synopsis seems to confirm much of what readers will be familiar with from the comics, it does omit her traditional origin, which has to do with Terrigen Mist, AKA the thing that makes Inhumans into Inhumans. The synopsis reads as follows:

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Comic books are not TV shows and TV shows are not comic books. That means things need to change when adapted for other mediums, and one can only hope that these changes work out for the better in bringing Kamala Khan to life — though fans will surely still have strong opinions about it either way.