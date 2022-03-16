Charlie Cox Hints At What Could Happen In A Potential Daredevil Season 4

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed its plans for Charlie Cox's Daredevil beyond his very welcome cameo in last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That being said, it seems highly likely that we haven't seen the last of the Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Cox has weighed in on the topic, expressing some thoughts on what could happen (emphasis on could) should "Daredevil" season 4, or something of the like, come to pass.

The former Marvel Netflix shows recently made the jump to Disney+. This has only fueled speculation/hope that Cox and the gang will return for another season. Speaking at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con, Cox touched on the topic and explained that he doesn't feel it would make sense to pick up directly in the aftermath of "Daredevil" season 3:

"I don't think it makes sense to pick up where we left off ... In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU now, where there's this alternate reality thing going on, what they've done with Spider-Man, and the animation Spider-Verse, it's a good time to have this."

No doubt, Marvel is going all-in on the multiverse and that could pave the way for a revival of the series, albeit one that doesn't necessarily have to be anchored to the entirety of the Netflix-verse. Speaking further, Cox said something very intriguing to longtime fans of the character: