The Spider-Boys Share Some Spider-Hugs In Spider-Man: No Way Home Featurette

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is finally available on digital, which means if you've somehow pulled off the impossible feat of avoiding spoilers for the past four months, you will finally be rewarded for your patience! Personally, I find it hard to believe that there's anyone left who's not in the know about all the big surprises Marvel tried to keep on the down-low. For one thing, even the studio itself is now ignoring the spoiler moratorium by openly referencing one of their biggest surprises.

And then there are the ridiculously large box office profits, which indicate that the majority of people who care about Marvel's tights and fights have already made their way to theaters to see the web-crawlers latest adventure. But, fine, dear reader, I'll choose my words carefully all the same — while some would argue that spoilers aren't the end of the world, people tend to get pretty crabby when it comes to MCU surprises.

After shattering a couple of box office records, "No Way Home" has made more than $1.8 billion globally and is one of the highest-grossing movies ever. While it's still playing in some theaters, the film is now branching out to make some money on digital and Blu-ray, which is sure to glean some interest with the promise of over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content, specials, and, yes, a blooper reel. To keep the hype train chugging along, Marvel is spoiling fans with all sorts of enticing featurettes including one that features Kevin Feige discussing the "butterflies" he had in planning meetings for the film because of, well, y'know, the very special gathering we get at the end. I'll put it this way — if you're a spoiler-avoiding ninja and somehow clicked on this article with absolutely no knowledge of what goes down in "No Way Home," then prepare yourself for some spoilers. But if you have seen the movie or simply live your life in spoiler mania, then check out the featurette below!