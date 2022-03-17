Derry Girls Season 3 Trailer: The Derry Girls Are Up To Their Old Tricks

St. Patrick has truly blessed us on his celebrated day, in the form of the season 3 trailer for the hit U.K. Channel 4 comedy, "Derry Girls." The show exploded in popularity once it hit Netflix, but season 3 will be the series' last. It feels like it's been forever since we got a new crop of "Derry Girls" episodes, and that's because season 2 aired in 2019 and we've all been impatiently waiting for the return of our favorite Northern Irish teens ever since. THANKS, COVID! Based on creator Lisa McGee's own teen years in the 1990s, "Derry Girls" follows Londonderry teens Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they navigate the trials and tribulations of typical teen life during the height of the political conflict known as The Troubles. As sad as it is to say farewell, McGee said that this was the plan all along.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. "Derry Girls" is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time."

"We lived on the edge back then. We were young, wild, fearless," says James in the Season 3 trailer. With adulthood fast approaching, season 3 looks to be sending our favorite schoolgirls (and James) on one last run of wacky hijinks. Lady Immaculate College will never be the same.