Derry Girls Season 3 Will End The Series

If you read that headline and thought, "Huh, that's so weird, it feels like I've been waiting for the next season of 'Derry Girls' for years," you'd be right! Season 2 aired in 2019 and ever since then we've been waiting (somewhat) patiently to reunite with our favorite group of Northern Irish teenagers. To be fair, it's not anyone's fault; "Derry Girls" was one of those shows that got pushed back and re-planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean we don't miss it dearly. And therefore we're truly saddened by the news that season 3 will be its last.

That perfect potent mix of funny, sweet and genuinely touching, "Derry Girls" hits those nostalgic '90s moments while also being deeply rooted in its time and place: Northern Ireland during The Troubles. While we still don't know exactly when season 3 will be available to stream, creator Lisa McGee dropped some details about the final season in a statement to Digital Spy:

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly... very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.