Zach Braff And Gabrielle Union On Making A Modern Cheaper By The Dozen [Interview]

Family dynamics have changed a bunch since the first "Cheaper By The Dozen" came out in 1950. What were some modern family problems or issues that you were excited to tackle with this film?

Braff: The genius Kenya Barris wrote the script and I think he did a great job. It's amazing that he wove so much into it. Every single one of these children has their own storyline, their own arc. The blended family. There's a child with a disability, there's a child a questioning her sexuality, there's an ex-wife with depression. I mean all of these very modern issues, but woven into a family Disney comedy. I mean, that takes a lot of skill as a writer. And I really was honored that he and Gabby Union asked me to do it because I just thought it was so smart, and, frankly, hilarious.

Union: Well, I don't know if family dynamics have changed so much. The families that we choose to allow on television and in films and who gets to be celebrated and represented has changed. So I wanted to make sure that we brought the most blended family that you could imagine, blended in every way, shape and form. Blended racially, culturally, different levels of ability, four sets of four parents, that co-parenting vibe. I want to talk about how you balance ambition and being a present parent. I want to talk about when you talk about "finding the best for your family" or "this town is better" or "this community's the best," is it really the best for children of color? Do those kids feel safe and welcomed and protected there? We get to explore all of that and keep it up to date. So every kind of family, no matter the configuration, shape, size, color will see themselves reflected in some way, shape, or form. And I think we did a pretty solid job.

I loved how the movie touched on things like the biracial twins wanting to play with guns and Haresh telling his bullies that if they're going to make fun of him, the least they could do was get his ethnicity right. I definitely said something similar to one of my high school bullies. Gabrielle, I remember reading in a "Bring It On" oral history that director Peyton Reed and the writers looked to you about making Isis more authentic. Did the creative team in "Cheaper By The Dozen" take a similar approach with you and the other cast members?

Union: I think with "Bring It On," there were no people of color at all in the writing process. Luckily for this version of "Cheaper By The Dozen," Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry are our co-writers, both L.A. natives. Obviously, Kenya has a large family that he has written about quite extensively. They were better versed to tackle a multiracial, very blended family dynamic. So I was not called upon in the same kind of way where at some point it's basically, "And then God created Black people. We are here, please include us." I didn't have those challenges. Just trying to make sure that our version of representation was as inclusive and equitable as possible, and that we weren't just focusing on the diversity and inclusion on screen, but also behind the scenes. We are truly empowering people of color in front of and behind the camera. That's where my expertise came into play.