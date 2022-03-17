Day Drinker: Amazing Spider-Man Director Marc Webb Will Direct A Supernatural Thriller

Director Marc Webb is set to bring us some genre-bending thrills in a new film called "Day Drinker" for 30West. It sounds pretty fun, actually, as the title implies. The logline: "Set in coastal France, Portugal, and Spain, 'Day Drinker' is an epic tale of love, friendship, and revenge."

We've got gorgeous locations, and a pretty great director, so I'm definitely intrigued. It's hard not to be, since Webb previously brought us "(500) Days of Summer," and "The Amazing Spider-Man." "Day Drinker" is described as a supernatural thriller that is all about the bond between a mysterious stranger and a bartender mourning the loss of her lover.

The film is coming to us from writer Zach Dean ("The Tomorrow War," "Deadfall"). I'll admit that I really didn't love "The Tomorrow War," but as I couldn't imagine trying to keep things straight while writing anything about time travel, I remain optimistic. "Day Drinker" is also produced by Dean. 30 West will finance and executive produce the film.