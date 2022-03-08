Career Opportunities In Murder And Mayhem: Mandy Patinkin's Knives Out-Like Show Heads To Hulu

I will watch anything that Mandy Patinkin does. I loved him in "Homeland," where he managed to be simultaneously comforting and super sketchy at the same time. I loved him in "Evita" and "Sunday in the Park with George" on Broadway. And need I mention "The Princess Bride?" I can practically hear the famous line playing in your head right now.

Today, we learned that Hulu has picked up Patinkin's latest drama series, "Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem," for a 10-episode order, according to THR. Oof, the hashtag for that series is going to be rough. I hope that, if they're tracking it, they remember to put in every misspelling of "opportunities" they can think of.

The show comes to us from Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, the people behind "Stumptown." They will also serve as co-showrunners. Hulu nabbed the pilot for this back in September. Also starring are Violett Beane ("God Friended Me," "The Flash), Lauren Patten ("Succession," Broadway's "Jagged Little Pill," meaning we have another theater star in the series), Hugo Diego Garcia ("Tony"), Angela Zhou ("Promising Young Woman"), Pardis Saremi ("Shonda"), and Rahul Kohli ("Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass").