I Love That For You Trailer: Vanessa Bayer Stars In A Showtime Series Inspired By Her Own Life

Vanessa Bayer first made waves as a series regular on "Saturday Night Live" from 2010-2017, even nabbing a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In the years since, Bayer has been seen in guest and supporting roles in film and television like "Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Shrill," "What We Do In The Shadows," and "Trainwreck." Now, the comedienne is set to star on her very own series for Showtime called "I Love That For You." The half-hour comedy series is inspired by Bayer's personal history with overcoming childhood leukemia. Here, Bayer is playing the fictional Joanna Gold, a woman desperately trying to shed her image as the "cancer girl" by moving away from her parents, finding romance, and pursuing her dream of becoming a host on SVN, a home shopping channel.

Taking a page from the Sky One series "Sick Note," things get complicated when Joanna blurts out "I have cancer!" as a means to prevent being fired after committing a huge blunder at work. The lie saves her job, but forces Joanna into a whirlwind of lies to keep up the charade while still trying to find success in her super competitive workplace.

"I Love That For You" will premiere on streaming and on-demand platforms on Friday, April 29 before making its on-air debut on Sunday, May 1 at 8:30 P.M. ET/PT. The eight-episode season will continue to drop a new episode every Friday via streaming and on-demand platforms before appearing on air Sunday night. Watch a trailer below.