Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast Auditions, Marvel's Wild 2004 Movie Slate & More

Even though Doctor Strange had a gigantic role to play in both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," Benedict Cumberbatch has thrown an interesting wrinkle into the MCU by saying that his character is not an Avenger. Though his logic does follow. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview with KCRW:

"People say 'You were in the Avengers, but you're not an Avenger, are you?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not at Stark Tower. I'm not [chowing down] with Nick Fury.' No, he's sort of outside of that realm, but I don't think that's necessarily a character trait. I think that is just a job title. He's there to protect the reality of the Avengers in a different way to what they have been fighting up until the point that everything collides in the last two Avengers movies, so he holds his position as an adult on the periphery of that, but I think only for so long. There's always a moment where he has to work with people and team up. And you know, we might see that in the next film; you have to wait and see."

So yes, while Strange did help The Avengers when duty called, his primary concern was not just for Earth, but all of existence across the realms. The Sorcerer Supreme has bigger fish to fry. (Though that is technically Wong now in a post-"Endgame" world.)