Watcher Teaser: Someone's Got Their Eye On It Follows' Maika Monroe

There's a lot to be excited about in "Watcher," the upcoming Maika Monroe horror film that premiered at Sundance 2022 to a lot of fanfare. Now that a teaser trailer has dropped for the movie, us plebs can see for ourselves what the fuss is about — and get a taste for what we're in for.

IFC Midnight debuted the trailer on their social media accounts and confirmed the film's release date for June 3, 2022. The trailer, which only lasts for about a minute and a half, gives us a lot of quick cuts and frantic camerawork, no doubt paralleling the paranoia of Monroe's lead character, Julia. We see her notice a seemingly harmless onlooker from a neighboring apartment building, but as the cuts get more intense and the pace turns violently quick, we're left wondering what harm is inflicted during the film's run time. After all, we do catch a glimpse of a bloody mattress and a body being dragged from it — so there are a lot of questions being set up by this visual.

According to the film's official synopsis, "A young woman moves into a new apartment with her fiancé only to be tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in an adjacent building." Monroe is known for her star-making turn in 2014's horror hit "It Follows," while Okuno blew up in 2021 after her segment in "V/H/S 94" became a major crowd-pleaser. Yes, we're talking about "Storm Drain." Hail Raatma.

The writer-director makes her feature directorial debut with "Watcher." She opened up about the tension the film brings in an interview with Bloody Disgusting in January:

"I thought the simplicity of it was very intriguing. Large portions of it are really just a woman in her apartment, feeling this creeping sense of dread," she told the outlet. "There is something particularly upsetting to me about the idea of not being safe in your own home and I liked the challenge of building suspense around this very minimalist story."

Okuno added that she had specific intentions for how she wanted to frame this terrifying tale for an audience's eyes: