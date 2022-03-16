More Than Robots Director Gillian Jacobs Wants To Share Her Passion For Learning [Interview]

Most actors who make the move to directing usually kind of stick with the types of movies that they've been in. What made you decide to jump all the way to documentaries?

You know, it wasn't a conscious decision, but looking back, I guess it makes sense to me that I've always liked to learn about new things, have a curiosity about something that I know nothing about and try and learn as much as I can about it. And friends have told me I ask too many questions, so I guess it all makes sense now that I look back on it, but yeah, it surprised me as well. It was not a plan that I had.



What are some of the differences working on documentary shorts? Like the ones you did for "Signals" or "Marvel's 616" compared to something like "More Than Robots"?

Well, yeah, doing a feature length is a different challenge. And also this documentary in particular was a different style of documentary than I had done previously. So this was a much more vérité-based documentary where I was going and filming with the subjects as the events were unfolding, as opposed to the other ones that I'd done, where it was a lot of sit-down interviews and then archival footage. So this was a totally different experience for me, planning the shoots and how we were going to film it and you know, how to shoot a vérité scene as it unfolded. This was all new to me. Thankfully, I had a really great team around me, a very experienced documentary people. And so I feel like I gained a lot of new skills working on this project.