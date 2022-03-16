The Morning Watch: The Batman Anatomy Of A Scene, Free Guy Honest Trailer & More

In this edition, director Matt Reeves breaks down the methods behind the madness of Robert Pattinson's daring wingsuit escape in "The Batman." Plus, the folks at Honest Trailers have plenty to say about Ryan Reynolds' family-friendly, video-game based comedy, "Free Guy." And finally, "Scream" star Courteney Cox sits down to take on the wings of death on the latest episode of the spicy interview series "Hot Ones."