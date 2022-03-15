Reebok Resurrects The Ghostbusters Ecto-1 Sneakers With An Afterlife Twist

The "Ectoplasm" version (GX1648) of the Ghost Smasher sneakers has the same design as the original release, but there's a more distressed design emulating the rundown look of the Ecto-1 that's been sitting in Egon's farmhouse in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." The proton pack attachment, which can be removed from the shoes themselves, has a glow-in-the-dark element, as does the tongue of the sneaker. Reebok also notes:

"The new iteration of the Ghost Smasher will ship in repurposed OG Pump packaging from the '80s, as did the first version of the silhouette. On the box "Less talk...more busting" is written over the classic Reebok logo while "This is how it ends" nods to the ominous Ghostbusters theme."

Reebok

These aren't exactly the kind of shoes you'd wear out to the grocery store, whether it's because they make you look like a mad scientist or because you don't want to get them dirty. But the could make for a great addition to an ensemble for a pop culture convention or a "Ghostbusters" watch party.

When the first Ghost Smasher sneakers came out, I missed out on them, but I'm definitely gonna go out of my way to add these to my "Ghostbusters" collection. Between these and the "Jurassic Park" sneakers that Reebok released, there's some outstanding movie-based footwear out there for cinephiles.

If you want to get your hands on these shoes, which will take $200 out of your bank account, they will be available to purchase for Reebok UNLOCKED members starting March 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. Head over here to grab them.