Clips Round-Up: Dream A Little Dream With Corey Feldman, Cole Hauser Goes To Panama & More! [Exclusive]
(Welcome to SlashClips, a series where we bring you exclusive clips from hot new Digital, Blu-ray, and theatrical releases you won't see anywhere else!)
In this edition:
- "Dream a Little Dream"
- "Panama"
- "The Race to Save the World"
- "Beneath The Banyan Tree"
- "Arctic Circle" season 2
Dream a Little Dream (Vestron Video Blu-ray)
The Vestron Video Collector's Series is issuing yet another '80s cult classic with their new Blu-ray of 1988's comedy "Dream a Little Dream" starring the two Corey's (Feldman and Haim). It is the very stylish Feldman who talks us through his flashy wardrobe for the film in this exclusive clip from the bonus features. The film, which also features a young Meredith Salenger, arrives on Blu-ray and digital today.
Here is the official synopsis:
Bobby has everything a young guy should: a good buddy, a girlfriend, and parents who love him. When the older couple down the street try a transcendental experiment to extend their lives, they quite literally become trapped in the teen's bodies. This teen comedy has a great cast including the two Coreys – Corey Haim and Corey Feldman, as well as Harry Dean Stanton (Repo Man, Alien), Piper Laurie (Carrie), and Jason Robards (Magnolia).
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES INCLUDE:
● Interviews: "Young at Heart" — An Interview with Actor Corey Feldman
● "When Lightning Strikes" — An Interview with Executive Producer Lawrence Kasanoff
● Audio Commentary with Film Historian Jarret Gahan
● Theatrical Trailers
● TV Spots
● Stills Gallery
Panama
Next up we have an exclusive clip from the action-thriller "Panama" from noted director Mark Neveldine ("Crank"). Cole Hauser ("Yellowstone") stars alongside Charlie Weber ("How to Get Away with Murder"), Jackie Cruz ("Orange Is the New Black"), and Mel Gibson ("Lethal Weapon"). The film will be released in theaters, digital, and on-demand on March 18, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser star in the edge-of-your-seat action thriller set during the political upheaval of 1989 Panama. When the U.S. is on the brink of invading Panama, a former marine (Hauser) is hired by a CIA operative (Gibson) for a top secret arms trade mission. Alone and among the most dangerous arms dealers, Becker (Hauser) learns the true nature of political power.
The Race to Save the World
The documentary "The Race to Save the World" is our next exclusive clip. The inspiring feature takes a unique approach by following passionate activists, ages 15–72, who are in the trenches fighting for a livable future. These brave climate warriors put their lives on the line to push for change, regardless of the personal cost. In our clip, the Mosquito Fleet of Kayactivists are desperately trying to keep the Fennica, the support ship for drilling in the Arctic, from leaving the Port of Seattle. The film arrives on VOD today.
Here is the official synopsis:
Emmy award-winning filmmaker Joe Gantz brings an urgent and intimate portrait of the protests, arrests, courtroom drama and family turmoil these activists endure as they single mindedly focus their attention on the goal of creating a more sustainable world for future generations. "The Race To Save The World" is an inspiring and energizing call-to-action to quit waiting on the sidelines and make our voices heard.
Beneath The Banyan Tree
Freestyle Digital Media provided us with our next clip from the drama "Beneath The Banyan Tree," which is now available on-demand and streaming.
Here is the official synopsis:
From acclaimed writer/director Nani Li Yang, "Beneath The Banyan Tree" stars Golden Horse Award (the Taiwanese "Oscar") winner Ah Leh Chang Gua, Kathy Wu, Demi Ke and Jiayu Wang. The drama — in both Chinese and English — is about a traditional Chinese family thrust into the fast lane of Hollywood. After her son is jailed, Mrs. Woo, a mother with high expectations, struggles to protect her family's remaining reputation by parenting her independent daughter, whom she must seek shelter with in the U.S. with her son's two unmanageable adolescents in tow. Nani Li Yang, Troy Chiu, and Yue Wang produced the film which also took home the Audience Award from Dances With Films in 2021.
Arctic Circle Season 2
Last week we brought you the official trailer for Topic's "Arctic Circle" season 2, and now we're giving you another taste of the new season with a tense exclusive clip. From Finland's leading production company, Yellow Film & TV, the second season of this crime thriller series is set to stream exclusively on Topic on March 17, 2022.
Here is the official synopsis:
Co-produced by Topic, "Arctic Circle" Season 2 continues the original, complex crime thriller set in exotic Lapland, combining the tensions of crime investigations and the personal relationships in detective Nina Kautsalo's life. Season 2 takes Nina back to Russia and through the actions of a Russian secret order (Ordo Paritet), opens a view to the human mind, a twisted sense of justice and a vigilante posse who condemn released criminals to death. Nina's own sense of justice is tested when it turns out her own father is guilty of murder and an innocent man is on the killing list of Ordo Paritet. Nina's personal life is full of twists that challenge Nina to find a new meaning for her existence in a situation where the actions of her loved ones have excluded her from her own life.