Clips Round-Up: Dream A Little Dream With Corey Feldman, Cole Hauser Goes To Panama & More! [Exclusive]

The Vestron Video Collector's Series is issuing yet another '80s cult classic with their new Blu-ray of 1988's comedy "Dream a Little Dream" starring the two Corey's (Feldman and Haim). It is the very stylish Feldman who talks us through his flashy wardrobe for the film in this exclusive clip from the bonus features. The film, which also features a young Meredith Salenger, arrives on Blu-ray and digital today.

Here is the official synopsis: