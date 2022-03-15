Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Trailer: DreamWorks Actually Made A New Shrek Spin-Off Exciting

It is fascinating how DreamWorks Animation went from one of the most innovative and exciting animation studios in America to a franchise-churning machine that's mostly dedicated to sequels and spin-offs. For every "Prince of Egypt" and "Chicken Run," there's a "Shrek the Third" or a "The Boss Baby: Family Business" waiting around the corner.

The culprit, of course, is "Shrek." You know, the film that competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes and went on to win the very first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature ever. Three sequels and a spin-off later, how am I excited for a new entry in the "Shrek" cinematic universe? Well, because the trailer for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" looks fantastic. That's why.

The trailer for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" seems to pick up some time after the events of the first "Puss in Boots." No longer a pariah, the titular cat is considered a hero, acclaimed by the townspeople after he slays a giant. The problem is that this cat is prone to accidents — confident in his nine lives but unaware of how often he's died already.

Of course, the bill eventually comes due, and it seems Antonio Banderas' Puss has finally run out of lives. More than a decade after the first, Puss is facing one last threat — Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her Three Bears Crime Family (of course).

