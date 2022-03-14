Obi-Wan Kenobi Was Retooled After It Was Too Similar To The Mandalorian

The trailer for "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has had people buzzing since the second it came out. I have watched it more times than I can count, looking for clues to what's coming. Who is he talking to when he says, "The fight is done. We lost"? Is it Qui-Gon Jinn's Force ghost? Who might we see?

Today we learned that the series was changed a bit since its inception. A few days ago we heard that the series in its original form was too dark and that it was lightened up by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Now it appears that part of the changes that were made to the series happened because it might have been too close to "The Mandalorian."

Hossein Amini was the original writer for the six-episode series and was working with director Deborah Chow. Early in 2020, the studio paused pre-production on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" because "Lucasfilm was unhappy with the scripts." According to the site's sources, there was more to it. Chow apparently showed scripts to Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau who were working on season 2 of "The Mandalorian," and that changed everything.