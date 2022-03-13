Titans Star Joseph Morgan Says Season 4 Will Be Brother Blood's Origin Story

In an Instagram story (via Comicbook.com), Morgan revealed that he's started shooting the first two episodes of "Titans" season 4. "What's been hugely enjoyable for me — in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place," Morgan says, "is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood, but that's not where he starts off." The actor then explains that the character begins as Sebastian Sangue before acquiring his supervillain persona.

Morgan seems excited to tackle what he calls "an origin story of a villain." Though production just began at the end of February, Morgan already seems to have a high point. "What's been incredibly rewarding for me — and will continue to be, I think — is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood," the actor teased.

While we won't know what's in store for this Brother Blood until we get some footage from "Titans" season 4, we can speculate about the characterization based on previous Brother Bloods that have been seen on screen. The villain has appeared most often in animation: first in the 2003 "Teen Titans" series, then in "Teen Titans Go!" and finally in a direct-to-video film called "Teen Titans: The Judas Contract." A reimagining of the character also appeared in "Arrow," played by Kevin Alejandro.

While the animated versions mostly show an older, established version of Blood and the Arrow-verse Blood strays from comic lore, Morgan's take on Brother Blood has the capacity to share a fresh angle on the villain as he grows into his evil.

"Titans" season 4 will debut on HBO Max, likely in 2022.