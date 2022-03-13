They Call Me Magic Trailer: A Four-Part Documentary Series Looking Into The Real Earvin Johnson

The documentary series will feature new interviews with Magic Johnson, wife Cookie Johnson, son EJ Johnson, Larry Bird, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neil, President Barack Obama, Fred Stabley Jr., Dwayne Wade, Jerry West, Michael Wilbon and more. The series will begin with his childhood in Lansing, Michigan, and continue through his current works. The series was directed by "Dope" helmer Rick Famuyiwa, with editor Dirk Westervelt ("Ford v Ferrari") and cinematographer Rachel Morrison ("Black Panther").

It's difficult to state the full impact that Johnson had on pop culture, but the above trailer does a pretty decent job. In addition to lots of great vintage footage of Johnson in his prime, it shows several short clips from the interviews, including a moment where Snoop Dogg explains that Johnson "showed people how to live a different way." After his diagnosis, Johnson refused to retire from the spotlight, using his fame to champion several causes close to his heart. The former basketball star used his business savvy and name to make himself incredibly wealthy while also being a force for good in the world. Johnson himself says it best, explaining his ethos:

"If you don't make a difference in the Black community, then it don't matter that you win championships."

The series is one of many documentaries on Apple TV+, joining titles like "Boys State," "The Velvet Underground," "Beastie Boys Story," "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry," and "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds."

"They Call Me Magic" is set to premiere Friday, April 22, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.