Superhero Bits: Alligator Loki Gets His Own Comic, Doctor Strange 2 Empire Magazine Covers & More

We are finally getting a follow-up to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" this year in the form of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" which will, as the title implies, be merely the first of two sequels coming our way. Now, Shameik Moore, who is returning as Miles Morales in the animated adventure, has hyped up the sequel with a handful of choice words on Twitter.

Across The Spiderverse is INSANE 🙌🏾 — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) March 11, 2022

Based on the film's teaser trailer, insane does seem to be the right word for it. But the guy at the center of it all feels the need to emphasize that the movie in its entirety is worth describing as such in all caps. Right on.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)" is currently set to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.