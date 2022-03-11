Army Of The Dead Star Matthias Schweighofer Is The Latest To Board Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

We don't know what role Schweighöfer will be playing in "Oppenheimer," which is currently in production, but it appears that the film will have just about every single historical figure in it, as well as every actor in Hollywood. Schweighöfer got his American break in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" as the safecracker Dieter. He was then in a spinoff called "Army of Thieves," which he also directed. He's also set to appear opposite Gal Gadot in "Heart of Stone."

I'm sure this will be a compelling story — how could it not be? Oppenheimer was famously upset that his work led to such death and destruction, as anyone with a human heart would be. There is no way Nolan could have known that we'd all have nuclear war on our minds again right now, and I'll absolutely admit that I find the timing of this film's production a bit chilling. As a kid who grew up in the 1980s, this was a threat we lived with every day, and I never thought I'd see it again.

Maybe this will be past by the time this film comes out. I fervently hope so. I find the whole story fascinating, of course, but it's hard to look at this point in history with everything that's going on. All I can think of is Oppenheimer famously recalling the quote, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds," from the Bhagavad Gita, just as they dropped the bomb. Maybe this will remind us of the cost of war.

"Oppenheimer" will be released on July 21, 2023, which is two weeks before the anniversary of the bomb drop on Hiroshima