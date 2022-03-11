Play The Box Office Game That Has Slowed The /Film Team's Productivity To A Crawl

Today's puzzle focused on the weekend of May 24, 2002, and y'all, I crushed it. Check out my sick Box Office Score below, and quake with fear at my unbelievable skills.

boxofficega.me May 24, 2002 ✅ 200 ✅ 200 ✅ 150 ✅ 200 ✅ 130 ➕ 200 🏆 1080

"I don't believe you," I can hear you crying. "There's no way you knew the Box Office statistics for this random weekend 20 years ago!" Well, this specific weekend just so happened to be my 12th birthday, and I celebrated by having an all day movie marathon at the mall with my friends. There were tireless debates over whether or not we were going to see [REDACTED] again despite all of us having seen it opening weekend, or if we really were going to watch [REDACTED] because one of our friends really, really wanted to see the new DreamWorks picture the rest of our petty pre-teen selves thought looked "lame." The sunbleached movie posters from this weekend are burned into the back of my skull ...and this is how they get you.

The monsters at Blank Check have given me a taste of ecstasy by allowing me this incredibly high-scoring result, and now I'm going to be chasing that high every day until my eyeballs roll out of my face. I peaked too soon, and now each game is going to remind me that just like being in gifted classes as a child, all that remains now is disappointment and wasted potential. Doesn't matter, though. I'm still going to play every day trying to reach the elusive perfect score. They've got me hooked, and there's no going back.