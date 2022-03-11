Ewan McGregor's Connection To Star Wars Runs Deeper Than You Think

If you're a big "Star Wars" fan who loves trivia, you might already know this information, but Ewan McGregor has a deeper connection to the franchise than you think. He played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films, voiced the character in two of the sequel films, and two episodes of the micro-series "Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures" on StarWarsKids.com. Now he's returning to tell the tale of what happened after "Revenge of the Sith" and before "A New Hope" in the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor isn't the only person in his family to have been in "Star Wars" though. As mentioned in Entertainment Weekly's story about the journey to reunite McGregor and Hayden Christensen in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," McGregor's uncle, Denis Lawson, played starfighter pilot Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy! And Mcgregor isn't the only actor in the franchise whose relatives have also visited that galaxy far, far away.

The most famous family "Star Wars" connection is between the late Carrie Fisher, who played Princess/Senator/General Leia Organa, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy. I'm pausing for a moment to wipe my eyes. I'm still not — and never will be — over not only Carrie Fisher's death, or the loss of what her story could have been in the last film. May the Force be with you, Carrie. Always.