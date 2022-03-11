Ewan McGregor's Connection To Star Wars Runs Deeper Than You Think
If you're a big "Star Wars" fan who loves trivia, you might already know this information, but Ewan McGregor has a deeper connection to the franchise than you think. He played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films, voiced the character in two of the sequel films, and two episodes of the micro-series "Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures" on StarWarsKids.com. Now he's returning to tell the tale of what happened after "Revenge of the Sith" and before "A New Hope" in the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi.
McGregor isn't the only person in his family to have been in "Star Wars" though. As mentioned in Entertainment Weekly's story about the journey to reunite McGregor and Hayden Christensen in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," McGregor's uncle, Denis Lawson, played starfighter pilot Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy! And Mcgregor isn't the only actor in the franchise whose relatives have also visited that galaxy far, far away.
The most famous family "Star Wars" connection is between the late Carrie Fisher, who played Princess/Senator/General Leia Organa, and her daughter, Billie Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy. I'm pausing for a moment to wipe my eyes. I'm still not — and never will be — over not only Carrie Fisher's death, or the loss of what her story could have been in the last film. May the Force be with you, Carrie. Always.
Star Wars is a family affair
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas' children showed up in the prequel trilogy, including Amanda Lucas in roles like the Theelin Diva Funquita, who is in Jabba the Hutt's private viewing box during the pod race. She played the Neimodian Trade Federation battleship pilot Tey How in "The Phantom Menace," " Terr Taneel in "Revenge of the Sith," and Adnama in the Outlander Club in "Attack of the Clones." Katie Lucas played Anakin's young friend Amee while he was on Tatooine, Chi Eekway Papanoida in "Revenge of the Sith," and Lunae Minx at the Outlander Club. Jett Lucas played Jedi Padawan Warpoc Skamini, whom we see in the library near librarian Jocasta Nu in "Attack of the Clones," and the same character with a new name, Zett Jukassam in "Revenge of the Sith."
Even George Lucas himself showed up as Baron Notluwiski Papanoida (get it?) in the opera scene in "Revenge of the Sith." Mark Hamill's kids, Nathan, Griffin, and Chelsea Hamill, portrayed Resistance members Saile Minnau, Salaka Kuchimba, and Koo Millham in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Nathan was also a pod race spectator and an uncredited Naboo Palace Guard in "The Phantom Menace."
Thanks for not letting @NathanHamill @GriffinHamill & @chelseahamill wind-up on #TheLastJedi cutting-room floor @rianjohnson! And for allowing my one directorial note: "Pop-up FASTER or Oscar'll block ya!" on the 2nd & final take. #MyKidsCoolCameoAsRebelScum pic.twitter.com/TVRVE5lwHf
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 29, 2017
Even cuter? The Jawas in "A New Hope" were played by 12 local children, including producer Gary Kurtz's daughter Tiffany as the Jawa Dathcha.
The longer this franchise goes on (and because Disney owns it, it will last forever), the more we're going to see this. Wait until it hits the third generation. And friends, it will.
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" will hit Disney+ on May 25, 2022.