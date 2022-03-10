Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer: The Beginning Of The End For Jimmy McGill
Fans of both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" know all too well the pain involved in watching shows built around the failings of their respective main characters and, more to the point, the innocents they bring down with them. Walter White's descent into a meth kingpin was harrowing enough, but viewers soon became fully invested in the battle over Jesse Pinkman's soul and the question of whether he could somehow, someway find a happy ending after enduring so much hardship — much of it, of course, of his own making. (Though an undeniably superfluous coda, the spin-off movie "El Camino" did manage to add a poignant final chapter to the Jesse Pinkman story.)
The spin-off/prequel series "Better Call Saul" focused on a very different character altogether: Bob Odenkirk's scene-stealing criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, though starting at a point in his life when he went by his actual name of Jimmy McGill. Similar to Jesse, viewers quickly gravitated towards Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler and found themselves constantly worrying about whether she'd be able to resist his terrible, terrible influence. The season 5 finale didn't leave much hope in that regard.
And yet, after all that, we've been waiting breathlessly for "Better Call Saul" to return to the airwaves and deal out even more punishment as characters we've grown to know and love make all the worst possible choices. Maybe we're a bit of a masochistic bunch. To be fair, this series offers plenty more than just pain and misery. The constantly brilliant writing, the clever avoidance of typical prequel tropes, and charming sense of humor have turned this series from an "unnecessary" prequel that nobody asked for into one of the best shows on television, right up there with "Breaking Bad."
After almost 2 years of waiting, "Better Call Saul" is finally set to return for one final go-around. Split into two separate installments (much like the final season of "Breaking Bad"), the first batch of episodes will air in just a little over one month. To help make these last few weeks go by a bit quicker, AMC has released our first extensive look at the final season to come. Check it out below!
Better Call Saul season 6 trailer
When last we left our cast of characters, Jimmy and Kim were batting around ideas about how best to stick it to Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Jimmy's longtime nemesis from his days at the law firm of Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, with "McGill" standing for Jimmy's older brother and constant tormentor, Chuck (Michael McKean). Much of Jimmy's resentment of his late brother seems to have transferred to Howard and his irritatingly stuck-up ways, though it's Kim who comes up with the over-the-top scheme that would surely ruin Howard's reputation once and for all. This unexpected dark side of Kim raises alarm bells for Jimmy himself, which is no small feat and sets up a deeply concerning final arc as viewers — especially those of us who know that Kim is nowhere to be seen during the events of "Breaking Bad," thus suggesting that she falls out of the picture one way or another — have no choice but to wonder what her character's endpoint will be.
Elsewhere, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the behest of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and Mexican cartel member Don Juan Bolsa (Javier Grajeda), put in motion by Nacho Varga (Michael Mando). Tellingly, the final shot of the season didn't focus on Kim and Jimmy continuing to break bad, but on Lalo seemingly on the warpath and bent on revenge after his survival. With Nacho suspiciously missing in the aftermath, well, we have no choice but to worry about his survival now that Lalo likely knows he was in on it.
You'd be forgiven for forgetting many of the fine details of the previous season, given that it's been almost 2 years since the season 5 finale aired. In the time since, the season hasn't yet been made available to stream on Netflix like seasons 1-4 currently are. Encouragingly, fans will have just enough time to cram in some rushed prep-work when season 5 finally comes to Netflix on April 4, 2022. As previously reported, season 6 will air in two separate installments this year. The "Better Call Saul" season 6 premiere drops on AMC on April 18, 2022.