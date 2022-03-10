Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer: The Beginning Of The End For Jimmy McGill

Fans of both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" know all too well the pain involved in watching shows built around the failings of their respective main characters and, more to the point, the innocents they bring down with them. Walter White's descent into a meth kingpin was harrowing enough, but viewers soon became fully invested in the battle over Jesse Pinkman's soul and the question of whether he could somehow, someway find a happy ending after enduring so much hardship — much of it, of course, of his own making. (Though an undeniably superfluous coda, the spin-off movie "El Camino" did manage to add a poignant final chapter to the Jesse Pinkman story.)

The spin-off/prequel series "Better Call Saul" focused on a very different character altogether: Bob Odenkirk's scene-stealing criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, though starting at a point in his life when he went by his actual name of Jimmy McGill. Similar to Jesse, viewers quickly gravitated towards Rhea Seehorn's Kim Wexler and found themselves constantly worrying about whether she'd be able to resist his terrible, terrible influence. The season 5 finale didn't leave much hope in that regard.

And yet, after all that, we've been waiting breathlessly for "Better Call Saul" to return to the airwaves and deal out even more punishment as characters we've grown to know and love make all the worst possible choices. Maybe we're a bit of a masochistic bunch. To be fair, this series offers plenty more than just pain and misery. The constantly brilliant writing, the clever avoidance of typical prequel tropes, and charming sense of humor have turned this series from an "unnecessary" prequel that nobody asked for into one of the best shows on television, right up there with "Breaking Bad."

After almost 2 years of waiting, "Better Call Saul" is finally set to return for one final go-around. Split into two separate installments (much like the final season of "Breaking Bad"), the first batch of episodes will air in just a little over one month. To help make these last few weeks go by a bit quicker, AMC has released our first extensive look at the final season to come. Check it out below!